A joint Easter message from the Primate and National Bishop

“When Jesus rose from the dead, the disciples could not quite believe it. They locked themselves into rooms; they isolated themselves from others.” In this message for our second Easter of the pandemic, National Bishop Susan Johnson (Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada) and Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls (Anglican Church of Canada) speak to our collective experience of isolation and remind us of the continued signs of hope and resurrection around us.

Clergy and congregation leaders are welcome to download and include the Easter Message in local worship. The links below provide the message in various file sizes and formats. An audio-only version is also available for those with data and/or bandwidth limitations.



Problems downloading or viewing this content? Email [email protected] for assistance.