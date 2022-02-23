In January, we shared with you an update on Assembly 2022. Over the last two years of planning for this much anticipated gathering of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada and the Anglican Church of Canada, we have been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While planning continued, we were uncertain whether this gathering should be held in person.

We remained hopeful but knew while some looked forward to an in-person gathering, others have been hesitant and uncertain about gathering in July of 2022.

The Assembly 2022 Planning Committee has been trying to navigate this difficult decision for the last few months. The planning team has met with epidemiologists, developed safety protocols and engaged in consultations. The committee has always known that a final decision would be made in the best interest of the health and safety for our community.

On Friday, February 18, following prayerful consideration, the Assembly Planning Committee decided to postpone Assembly 2022.

A new date for the Assembly will depend on the decisions of the Councils of the Anglican Church of Canada and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada.

This decision has been a difficult one to make in light of our desire to worship and discern together at the close of the 20th Anniversary year of the Waterloo Declaration. However, the level of anxiety regarding travel and personal risk tolerance made this the most appropriate decision in the midst of many uncertainties.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada’s National Church Council will now discern how it will proceed with its Convention in July 2022, as required by its constitution.

The Anglican Church of Canada’s Council of General Synod will decide when and how General Synod will next meet. Under its constitution the General Synod could next meet in 2023 or 2024.

Discussions will also continue to look for an opportunity to come together, perhaps in a smaller format or online, to lift up the 20th anniversary of the Waterloo Declaration and celebrate our full communion relationship.

We so are grateful to the members of the Assembly 2022 Planning Committee for their hard work over the past two years and their attention to this challenging decision in the face of many uncertainties.

With prayers for our continuing witness to Christ,

Bishop Susan Johnson

National Bishop, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada



The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Primate, Anglican Church of Canada